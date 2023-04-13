PIA slashes fares on domestic routes

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reduced fares by 10 per cent for domestic flights during the three days of Eidul Fitr.The Eidul Fitr package was announced after Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique issued special directives to the airline’s CEO, a PIA spokesperson said.Similarly, Pakistan Railways announced to run five special trains on Eidul Fitr 2023 to facilitate the nationals.

Pakistan Railways will run five special trains on Eidul Fitr from Karachi to Lahore and Karachi and Peshawar. The schedule of the special trains will be announced by the railway department soon.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) said that chances of Eidul Fitr 2023 falling on April 21, Friday were very low as the new crescent will be born at 9:13 am on April 20 and its age will be less than 10 hours that day.

Mufti Khalid Ijaz said that Eid ul Fitr 2023 will most likely be celebrated on April 22 after completing 30 fasting days of the holy month of Ramazan.

It is unlikely that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on April 21 evening, he said.Eidul Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan, during which Muslims fast from dawn until dusk. The festival is typically celebrated with prayers, family gatherings, and feasting.