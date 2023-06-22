Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), is likely to resume its commercial operation between Islamabad and Beijing, starting from August 6, with lowest fares and extra free baggage allowance, said PIA Country Manager in China, Bilal Afzal on Wednesday.

He told China Economic Net that to provide best service, they are offering the ever-best policy for this route and all passengers can enjoy it. Besides, all students even have more discounts and baggage allowance.

“We are pleased to announce that PIA is resuming flight operation to China effective 6th August 2023. Initially, we will have one weekly flight Islamabad -Beijing-Islamabad every Sunday. It will depart from Beijing at 21:15 local time”, he added.

He further said that they are offering the lowest fares in the market with gracious free baggage allowance of 50Kg in Economy Class and 60Kg in Economy Plus. “The one-way fare from Beijing-Islamabad is 3814 RMB and the fare for a return ticket is RMB 5685.”

“We are also offering a 20 percent student discount with 80Kg free baggage allowance and passengers can avail further discount if tickets are purchased online”, Bilal mentioned.

Muhammad Zubair, a Pakistani student at Shandong University, said that he was planning to visit Pakistan during summer vacation but worried about the high fares, “PIA can solve my difficulty by adopting the new policy.”

“I’m happy that the national flag carrier is providing a preferential policy for all passengers and particularly for students, now I can visit my family and will enjoy my summer holidays.

This route also has the shortest distance to visit my hometown Rawalpindi. I’m always thankful to Chinese authorities who facilitate our national carrier whenever we needed”, he added.