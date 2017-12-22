PIA sells 5 old A310 engines for over Rs270m

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The national flag carrier has fetched more than Rs270 million from the sale of five idle unserviceable engines of A310 aircraft already grounded. In this regard, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have followed all PPRA rules and regulations in the disposal of these engines with complete transparency.

These engines were nearly 25-30 years old. Tender advertisements were placed in national dailies as well as foreign newspapers. The proceeds from the sale of these 05 engines will be utilized by the PIA Engineering Division to enhance the capability and development of infrastructure of the Engineering Department. A PIA spokesman said.