PIA Scouts celebrating world scouting all over Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Assistant Provincial Commissioner Mr. Tariq Jameel has said that The world Scout Movement give a message of humanity services and youth is dedicated to peace, love and a spirit of mutual friendship and in the birthday celebrations I pay tribute to the founder of the world scout movement Sir Lord Baden Powell on his birthday celebrations. Baden Powell told four principles for successful life. First one is Real happiness:

Help others, Provide happiness and create beautiful world if you want to be happy. Second is Purpose of life: You do some valuable work in life that your soul may be happy after the death. Do not waste your life. Third is Be Prepared (ÇáãÓÊÚÏ): Ready to every difficult times, Ready to help others on difficult and unusual occasions and last is Remember the Scout Promise and Law: Scout is faithful and reliable.

He said in a PRESIDENTIAL address to the scouts on the occasion of Lord Baden Powell’s birth celebrations at PIA scouts provincial headquarters Karachi.

The Provincial Secretary Mr. Shamas Khan and other Provincial Officials Syed Mehboob Qadri, Ghulam Qadir Balouch, Tariq Ansari, Muhammad Ayyaz, Sanullah Bazinjo, District Commissioner Mr. Jawaid Raza and District Secretary Mr. Haq Nawaz and other Provincials & District officials attended this event.

According to secretary public relations Syed Mehboob Qadri, Over 40 million scouts are participating in 161 countries on global scouting events and also All over Pakistan Karachi, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar PIA scouts headquarters celebrating the world scout day. PIA scouts participated in different games.

