PIA scouts celebrating Jashne Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Jashne Pakistan is celebrated throughout county wide in Pakistan. PIA Scouts also organized at Its Provincial Headquarters as well as across Pakistan on its District Scouts headquarters. Provincial Secretary Mr. Shams Khan was the Chief Guest of the event.

While he was addressing to the Scouts he said “23rd March is the greatest day in the history of Pakistan to remember the Lahore Resolution.

The day is considered a major milestone in the Muslim struggle for an independent state in undivided India. Being Pakistani, Pakistan resolution was the first step towards making the separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent.

When Pakistan was came into being on 14th August, 1947 at that time Pakistani Flag was hosted in France in 6th World Scout Jamboree.

Now we have to follow the footsteps of our great leaders and We all respect and celebrate this day from the bottom of our hearts.”

Provincial and district officials Syed Mehboob Qadri, Ghulam Qadir, Muhammad tariq, Muhammad Usman, District Commissioner’s Mrs. Tasawwur Attique, Syed javid Raza and other officials were welcomed by District Commissioner Academy Abdul Raouf, Assistant Commissioner Saddaqat Mehmood and Secretary Shahid Aleem of the organizing district.

According to Provincial Public Relations Secretary Syed Mehboob Qadri. PIA Scouts were performed in different games like Tableaus, National Songs and Speeches. In the end District Commissioner Abdul Rauf thanked all the guests and Shaheen, Boys, Girls and Rover Scouts.

