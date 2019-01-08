PIA reverts to original logo, dispenses

Islamabad

As part of its cosmetic makeover, PIA had introduced a new livery with its logo and design to include a painting of the Markhor, the national animal which inhabits the mountainous regions.

The Markhor was to be visible on the aircraft tail, while the cockpits integrated Pakistan’s flag, accompanied by PIA – written in both English and Urdu. The Supreme Court had barred the use of the new logo in May 2018 and ordered a report regarding the award of contract for pasting stickers of the Markhor on the planes.—INP

