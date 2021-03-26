PIA resumes flights to Swat

Pakistan International Airlines has resumed flights to Swat after a hiatus of seventeen years. A flight arrived at Saidu Sharif Airport in Swat on Friday.

An inauguration ceremony was conducted at the airport which was attended by Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

“The resumption of flight operations in Swat will benefit the tourism industry here,” Sarwar said.

Earlier this week, the national carrier confirmed that it would fly flights to Swat from Lahore and Islamabad. According to the PIA spokesperson, the national airline would initially fly two flights a week.

The airline has plans to run flights from Lahore to Skardu and Lahore to Gilgit as well.

Read more