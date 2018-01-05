PIA re-launches Squash Colts Scheme

Sports Reporter

The PIA has re-launched its Squash Colts Scheme, the Chief Executive Officer of the national flag carrier, Musharraf Rasool Cyan, announced at a ceremony held at PIA Head Office on Thursday.

The PIA Squash Colts scheme will be under the supervision of Squash legend, Jahangir Khan.

Under the PIA Colts Scheme, the airline will hunt for young talented Squash players and provide them training and support to become world class players.

The younger generation and talented squash players will be tapped through a PIA Talent Hunt Scheme which will be launched throughout Pakistan.

The talented squash players will be taken into PIA after rigorous trials witnessed by CEO PIA, Musharraf Rasool Cyan, Squash legend Jahangir Khan and Farhan Samiullah ex-international Squash player.

Jahangir Khan while addressing the gathered audience said that there is immense potential in Pakistan and with specialized training and players dedication there is no doubt that Pakistan will have more sports legends and we can regain the past sports glory.

CEO PIA, Musharraf Rasool Cyan said that PIA has always and will continue to provide its support in the development of Sports and Sportsmen in Pakistan.

He thanked Jahangir Khan for his support, supervision and guidance for PIA Squash Colts Scheme.

Sports legends such as Islahuddin Siddiqui, Javed Miandad and Moin Khan along with PIA officials Bilal Munir Sheikh, Chief Commercial Officer PIA, Farhan Samiullah, Passenger Sales PIA and other senior officials of the airline were present on the occasion.