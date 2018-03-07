PIA privatisation postponed

In a welcome development, government has reportedly decided to leave the matter of PIA privatisation to the next government. Instead of privatisation, the government has now decided to concentrate on measures that could help revive the national flag carrier. We have been pleading in these columns since long that privatisation has served no purpose other than bringing some relief to the financial woes of successive governments.

Privatisation process was initiated to off-load loss-making entities and those considered to be white elephants. However with the passage of time the strategy changed and successive governments on several occasions sold out profit-making national assets and that too on throw-away prices inflicting great harm to the country. Regrettably, we did not learn a lesson even from instances like hasty and uncalled for privatisation of profit-earning PTCL over a decade ago. The government is still struggling to receive dues of privatisation and the organisation has not improved, as it should have been after change of its management. There is, therefore, absolutely no justification for selling the national airliner when there are bright prospects for its revival. The new management has embarked upon an improvement and expansion plan including acquisition of new aircraft. We are sure that PIA has all the potential to become a profitable airliner provided it is run on professional lines and there is no interference from outside. The real disaster started when PML-N government announced open-sky policy in the 90s while policies of successive governments to add manpower on political considerations in complete disregard to its genuine needs further multiplied its difficulties. Restructuring process has been initiated and it is time all employees should shun lethargy and work hard to change the overall condition of the institution for their own sake and for sake of the country. We would also urge the management to consider some of the proposals made by representatives of the employees to turn PIA profitable including introduction of freight service, procurement of spares to put in service grounded aircrafts and induction of professionally competent people on merit.

