PIA on road of revival

YEARS of neglect and indifference by successive governments, poor management and political interference flew Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) into oblivion and rather made it a burden on the national exchequer but at long last some good news are emanating from the offices of the PIA.

During the visit to the head office of the PIA, Minister for Privatisation and Aviation Mohammadmian Soomro said the national flag carrier is now heading in the right direction and that the government will extend all possible support to the Airline to make it a viable entity. Unlike the past, the present government is apparently taking the matters of bleeding organizations including the PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills very seriously and reportedly also drawing up plans to steer them out of current situation. This is the reason that after taking oath as the Federal Minister, Mohammadmian Soomro dropped the PIA from the active list of privatisation. Indeed privatisation was not a sustainable solution as the national flag carrier has a great potential to achieve its lost glory. It were the employees of the PIA that ascended some of the Gulf Airlines including the Emirates to the glory and we are sure with the right kinds of intervention and policy, the PIA can once again rise high and become role model for others. Though the task of steering the Airline out of its current financial liabilities is very gigantic but with professional approach and hard work, nothing is impossible, and the government will have to swallow the hard pill of paying off all the liabilities.

Then whilst giving confidence to the employees, the need is to formulate an innovative and well envisioned revival strategy that increases the PIA’s market share, enhance revenues, reinstate closed routes and revive the brand image in a short span of time. As also stated by the Federal Minister, to compete in today’s market the Airline must make best use of service and technology and the customer should be the main focus. By offering better services and concessions in the fare especially on the Gulf routes, we can capture back our Pakistani passengers who work in large numbers in these countries and often travel to and from Pakistan. Allowing foreign airlines to operate under the open skies policy is what has also damaged PIA’s business. We need to also review this policy. More planes need to be inducted in order to fully make the Airline operational on profitable routes. Most importantly, we must not forget that the PIA is our national asset and pride and in future such a mechanism needs to be evolved that no government could make appointments in the organization on a political basis but only through merit. We also expect that the government will also take the requisite steps to restart the chimneys of Pakistan Steel Mills which is also a national asset. Both PML ((N) and the PPP failed to revive the institutions despite all the commitments and if the PTI succeeds in turning around them, the credit will definitely go it for fulfilling the promise.

Share on: WhatsApp