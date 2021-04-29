PIA official suspended over harassing trainee girl

KARACHI – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suspended an official for harassing a female trainee, it emerged on Thursday.

PIA Instruction Agha Waseem has also been handed a show-cause notice, directing him to reply within seven days.

The action was taken by the national carrier after the alleged victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, shared a leaked audio call with an investigation team formed to probe the matter.

This is not the first time that a PIA male official has been accused of sexually harassing and blackmailing his female colleague.

In 2019, a female employee had lodged a complaint with the authorities over harassment by a male colleague.

She had also revealed that she had the record of messages sent to her mobile phone. She said that she had complained to the authorities on multiple occasions but to no avail, demanding that action be taken against the male employee.

The PIA CEO had then taken the notice of the complaint and forwarded the matter to the Women’s Protection Committee, with directives to conduct an inquiry and furnish a report.

