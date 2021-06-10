PIA offers reduced fares for 50 and above

As part of the government’s efforts to speed up the vaccination campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will offer a 10% discount on tickets to passengers aged 50 and above.

According to PIA management, the special reduced rates will be available starting today (June 10).

However, the promotion is only valid for domestic flights. It was created by the green-flag carrier to urge people to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Citizens with a coronavirus vaccination certificate will be eligible for a reduced fare.

“The PIA actively seeks to boost the government’s vaccination campaign,” PIA CEO Arshad Malik said while commenting on the airline’s step to launch the special discount.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) agreed on Wednesday to launch a statewide mass vaccination campaign as part of a three-pronged plan to strengthen the country’s fight against the deadliest illness.

The programme will be centred on residents voluntarily vaccinating themselves, as well as a governmental and private sector employee awareness campaign.

All public sector personnel must be vaccinated by June 30th, according to the forum. In order to increase immunisation, the NCOC is contemplating implementing different incentives for different industries.

The immunisation centres will also be open on Friday instead of Sunday, according to the forum. From June 11, 2021, all vaccination centres will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (except Sunday).

The forum also stated that from June 11th, persons over the age of 18 would be able to get vaccinations on the spot.

