PIA offers 20pc discount on Najaf flights

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

National Flag Carrier—Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has offered a discount of 20 percent on one way and round trip to the holy city of Najaf from Pakistan.

The Chief Executive Officer of PIA, Musharraf Rasool Cyan while sharing his views at a meeting held at PIA head office on Tuesday. Our aim is to make PIA the first choice of passengers, he added.

The Najaf flights are doing well and we would like to see more passenger traffic traveling through the national flag carrier, he added.

He instructed the concerned officials to provide best services to the passengers. PIA is presently operating non-stop flights between Karachi and Najaf with convenient connections and through check-in facility from other cities of Pakistan. This limited ongoing discount is valid until 15 December 2017.

Meanwhile, the PIA commenced its flight operation from Lahore to Muscat and the now the airline operates 11 flights per week to Muscat from Pakistan.

The PIA CEO further said the commencement of twice-a-week flights from Lahore to Muscat. More flights will be operated on profitable routes, providing better services to the passengers with the aim to increase the revenues of the airline leading towards profitability.