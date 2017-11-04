PIA NY flights suspended due to annually loss of Rs1b: Senate told

Islamabad

Senate was told on Friday that the National flag carrier PIA flights on New York route were suspended due to annually loss of Rs 1 billion.

Replying to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Ahmed Sheikh informed the Senate a sub-committee has been set up to review affairs of PIA besides appointing new Chief of the Airline. To another question, the minister said He said the government was making all out efforts to address PIA issues. More aircrafts were being acquired on dry and wet leases to expand flights operation, he added.—TNS