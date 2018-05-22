PIA invites Prince Harry, Meghan to visit Pakistan’s northern areas

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan International Airlines has invited Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to visit the northern areas of Pakistan.

The national carrier took to Twitter to post a picture of Princess Diana during her visit to the northern areas and requested the royal couple who tied the knot on Saturday to visit as well.

“We watched the #RoyalWeddding & remembered #PrincessDiana and her trip to the northern areas of Pakistan, and we thought how wonderful it would be for the newly weds to visit our northern splendours as well! So #PrinceHarry & #PrincessMeghan, we are ready, just let us know when!” PIA tweeted. Although some appreciated PIA’s tweet as a “nice gesture”, several criticised the airline and asked the royal couple to visit Pakistan but choose another carrier.