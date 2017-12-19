PIA introduces executive economy class for Umrah

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) for the convenience of its Ummrah passengers has introduced Executive Economy Class for Jeddah and Madina bound flights to and from Pakistan.

According to national flag carrier’s spokesman, the airline’s passengers traveling for Ummrah can now avail the facility of Executive Economy Class where they will be served Business Class Cuisine and will have an added advantage of 5 kilograms excess weight allowed in baggage free of cost.

Keeping in view the demand, the airline has placed extra Ummrah flights for the next two weeks; with four extra flights from Karachi, three from Islamabad, two from Lahore and one from Multan.

These extra flights are in addition to the airline’s existing scheduled flights for Jeddah and Madina on which the airline is now operating bigger capacity aircraft to meet the demand.