PIA in PAF uniform

Naveed Aman Khan

PAKISTAN International Airline (PIA) has been taken over by the officials of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) who will serve in uniform for at least next three to four years. The government of Pakistan recently approved the new management structure after flip-flopping on the role of Air Marshal Arshad Khan. Recently Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a high level meeting which was also attended by the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan as well as key ministers. According to the new structure, the government approved the movement of key Air Force officials to PIA. The meeting also decided the deputation of PAF officers to PIA for three years be cleared. These officers will perform duties in uniform during this period. It was also decided that a summary will be processed for positioning of eight additional Armed Forces officers (four from PAF and four from Pak Army) at PIA.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik who was appointed as CEO and President and then notified that he is just acting CEO. His position will be advertised and after seeing the advertisement it is clear it is tailor made for him. So let assume he is going to stay as CEO for the next three years. Then Air Vice-Marshal Shoban Nazir Syed who joined as an Advisor was also serving as Chief Human Resource. Without proper process will now work as Director precision engineering complex for three years till February 11,2021. Air Vice Marshal Noor Abbas will serve as Advisor to CEO for two years till January 14, 2020. There is no information what will he be advising on.

Other PAF officials moving to PIA are Air Commodore Khalid Ur Rehman will serve in Information Technology for three years till January 14, 2022. Air Commodore Jibran Saleem Butt will serve in Procurement & Logistics for three years till January 14, 2022. Air Commodore Jawad Zafar Chaudhary will serve in Budgeting for three years till January 14, 2022. Air Commodore Shahid Qadir will serve in Food Services for three years till January 14, 2022. Wing Commander Hafiz Tahir Mehmood will serve as Manager Projects PEC for three years till January 29, 2020 as his appointment is effected from 20 January 2017. Wing Commander Muhammad Asim Khan will serve in Finance for three years till January 14, 2022. Wing Commander Kamran Anjum will serve in Human Resources for three years till January 14, 2022. Flight Leutenant Tahir Farooq will serve as ADC. No mention about whose ADC for three years till January 14, 2022. Apart from this CEO of PIA is asked to hire a competent Chief Commercial Officer in addition to Chief Financial Officer and Chief Human Resource Officer on an urgent basis through advertisement of the slot.

This information was provided by the Minister in-Charge for Aviation Division Mohammad Mian Somroo in the Senate. Pakistan International Airline is suffering from losses of 360 billion rupees. During last eight years losses rose up to 226 percent. Pakistan International Airline is overburdened with the loans of 104 billion rupees while it owns assets of only 16 billion rupees. This Airline is liable to pay back billions of rupees. Pakistan International Airline has only thirty-two planes out of which just twenty five are operational.

During last two democratic terms of Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has been overburdened by over staffing and heavily paid personnel. During these ten years Private Airlines have been seen earning lucrative profits but our National Airline continued facing deficits. Because of mismanagement and closing of important international routs profit could not be attained. One of the main reasons of downfall of Pakistan International Airline is incapable staffing. It is evident that many of the staffers are found holding fake degree. These fake degree holders were inducted on heavy salaries on a political basis. Just imagine these non qualified were inducted killing merit policy of the government. Same is the situation in Pakistan Steel Mills Karachi.

It was a blessed gigantic project of Pakistan. For quite some time it remained profit earning organization but then political malafide intervention in this prestigious organization also caused irreparable damage. Now Pakistan Steel Mills is also in heavy losses. This organization remained in profit at the time of General Abdul Qayyum. Later on unnecessary influence and involvement of MQM and PPP caused serious damage to this national asset. Besides Pakistan International Airline, Pakistan Steel Mills should also be paid attention on an emergency basis to save this organization from disaster and unbearable losses. Hope government will pay timely attention on it also as it has done for Pakistani International Airline.

— The writer is political analyst based in Islamabad.

