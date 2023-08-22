ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has grounded its 11 aircraft as the national carrier ran out of funds to get them repaired.

Reports said the unbridled appreciation of the US dollar against rupee and rising petroleum prices have made the situation worst for the PIA as it has been unable to buy spare parts for three years due to lack of funds.

The grounded planes include three Boeing 777 aircraft – two of them were stopped from flying in 2020 and another grounded in 2021. Five A320 planes, three ATR aircraft were also grounded by the national carrier.

A spokesman for PIA confirmed the development to a local media outlet stating that 11 aircraft have been grounded due to a lack of funds.

As the PIA is running in losses, the outgoing government had decided to privatize it, a decision that drew criticism from an employees association of the national carrier.

Last week, the People’s Unity of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) called a countrywide token strike against the planned privatisation of the national carrier.

PIA CBA consortium President Hidayatullah has warned the PIA administration and government against the privatisation of the national carrier, saying the union would take important decisions on Friday if demands are not met.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet Committee of Privatisation, in a meeting chaired by former finance minister Ishaq Dar, decided to privatise its loss-making national carrier.

The committee “after deliberation decided to include Pakistan International Airlines Co. Ltd in the list of active privatisation projects of the ongoing privatisation programme, following an amendment in the law by the Parliament,” a finance ministry statement said.