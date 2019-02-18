Daily Pakistan Observer -

PIA flights to Japan suspended

Islamabad

Government of Pakistan has suspended the flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to Japan.
The last PIA flight to Japan left on Sunday. This flight also had to face a delay.
The government reportedly suspended the flights as there are fewer passengers to travel to Japan. As a result, empty PIA planes were taken to Japan.
However, the Pakistani community staged a protest at the airport against the government’s decision to suspend PIA flights to Japan.
The protesters demanded that the flights to Japan should be restored.—INP

