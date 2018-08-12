PIA flight takes off leaving behind 70 Hajj pilgrims

LAHORE : Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on Sunday departed for Saudi Arabia leaving behind 70 Hajj pilgrims.

According to PIA spokesman, the remaining passengers will depart for Saudi Arabia in the night.

A PIA flight from Karachi to Jeddah took off on Sunday without 70 passengers who had paid for their tickets. The reason for this strange incident? The airline had sold too many tickets and did not have any seats for the 70 passengers.

They were informed of this development at the check-in counter.

The airline’s management said that there were too many passengers so they had to leave some behind. However, the management said they will try to accommodate the passengers on the 10pm flight.

But this didn’t pacify the offloaded passengers, who staged a protest at Jinnah International.

