PIA flight kitchen follows safety, hygienic standards

The PIA flight kitchen strictly follows the safety and hygienic standards in preparation and packing of food in its kitchens. This was claimed by the spokesman of the national flag carrier here on Sunday.

‘All aspects of hygiene and safety are applied and followed and regular audits are carried out’, PIA Spokesman said in response to a few pictures circulating in social media and few news channels.

He was of the view that ‘the pictures depict act of the individuals alone and do not represent the airline and are purely being taken to malign the airline.

It is also evident from the pictures that what’s the real motive behind it as everyone is being seen aware of it’, the PIA spokesman maintained.

He said that an inquiry was initiated two days back by the management (under process) to ascertain when these pictures were taken and the time (official cooking hours) they were taken; as only limited staff is seen in the pictures.

It is very unfortunate that some miscreant elements always try to damage the goodwill and tarnish the image of PIA their bread earner, the PIA spokesman opined.

PIA adheres to strict hygienic standards. This remains a priority of the management, the spokesman added.—APP

