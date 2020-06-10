PIA flight from Riyadh makes emergency landing

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Riyadh had to make an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, after the plane developed technical fault, sources have said. According to details, a PIA flight PK-8726 from Riyadh was scheduled to land at Multan airport but developed a technical fault, forcing it to make an emergency landing at the Karachi airport. “The plane safely landed at the airport,” they said adding that an alternative plane was arranged for the passengers to leave for Multan. The sources said that the issue developed with the door of the plane as it was unable to be closed down properly. The passengers after knowing the matter, refused to fly from the same plane and demanded of the authorities to make an alternative arrangement for them. It is pertinent to mention here that at least 97 people have been killed while two other survived miraculously after an ill-fated Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed above the residential buildings near Karachi airport just two days before Eid. Federal Minister for Aviation GhulamSarwar Khan earlier in the day said that the investigation report of the ill-fated aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), PK-8303, will be presented before both houses of the Parliament on June 22. Ghulam Sarwar Khan, while speaking on the floor of the Senate, vowed that a fair and transparent investigation will be held for getting the facts behind the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash incident in Karachi.