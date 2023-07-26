LAHORE – Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has decided to extend its flight operation to 16 Chinese cities via Beijing, said a source on Wednesday.

According to the development, travellers can now fly via PIA including Guangzhou, Shanghai, Wuhan, Chengdu, Chongqing, Changchun, Hangzhou, and Harbin.

Moreover, the airline also offers a 20% discount for students on flights between Pakistan and China, it added.

It is worth mentioning here that PIA was already operating its flights to Beijing and Shanghai, but now will operate flights to 16 other cities in China from Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

Increasing the flight network in China is also expected to earn more revenue for the national airline. A few days back significant progress was witnessed regarding PIA flights to Europe.

European Aviation Safety Agency (AESA) cleared PIA in a remote audit, PIA was audited online by AESA a few months ago.

The European Aviation Agency will visit Pakistan in September to conduct a physical audit of PIA and Pakistan CAA. After the success of the final audit, PIA flights to Europe will be restored.

It is noteworthy that PIA has been barred from operating flights to European countries since June 2020, following the revelation of fake degrees held by pilots. However, once the ban is lifted, PIA has the potential to generate billions of dollars in revenue from its operations in Europe.