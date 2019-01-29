PIA escaped disaster

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-735 en route to Jeddah made an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport after a bird hit it. According to a PIA spokesperson, the ‘nose cone’ of the plane was damaged after being hit by a bird near Karachi. He said that the Boeing 777 had departed from Peshawar and was carrying above 300 passengers.

He said that the pilot, however, made a successful landing at the Karachi airport despite its nose cone was damaged. All the passengers safely disembarked the aircraft and there were no injuries, the spokesperson said and added that the plane would depart for its destination after repair work. Earlier, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight narrowly escaped a disaster after the plane’s tyres burst right before takeoff from Lahore airport on August 8, last year.

According to local media reports, the flight PK-2057 carrying 395 pilgrims for Hajj was ready to take off for Jeddah from Allama Iqbal International Airport but when the plane was taxiing to the runway, a bird hit the plane and its tyres burst. The flight escaped disaster after pilot brought plane to a halt. All the passengers remained unhurt in the incident. We all should bow our heads before Almighty Allah for there was no loss of life. However, the authorities concerned are also expected to take some worthwhile measures to avoid any big loss at any time in future.

TAHIR RAFIQUE

Turbat

