PIA enhances engineering capacity

Our Correspondent

Islamabad

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) enhances its engineering capacity at Islamabad that would help in savings significant revenues and scheduled convenience.

Now the national flag carrier (PIA) has additional engineering capacity to perform Check ‘A’ for A320 aircraft at Islamabad, the facility was previously available only at Karachi engineering base. A ceremony was held at Benazir International Airport on the completion ‘A’ check on A320 aircraft at Islamabad.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan while sharing his views on the occasion said that PIA Engineering Division has earned more than PKR 1 billion in a year’s time by providing ‘A’ check to aircraft of other airlines. He said that this engineering capability enhancing program is part of PIA’s five-year business plan, to reduce losses and be at par with leading airlines of the world.

He said that the airline’s restructuring is in the process which is line with federal cabinet’s approval to separate airline’s core from non-core activities. PIA is also in the process to acquire Wide Body aircraft on Dry lease rather than having aircraft of the wet lease.

Mehtab Abbasi also inspected the A320 aircraft and directed the officials to maintain the cleanliness of aircraft cabin and seats and to provide best services to the passengers.

While appreciating the performance of engineering personnel, he said that the division’s target is to earn nearly Rs1.4 billion during 2017-2018 and this shows their commitment and dedication to the betterment of the airline. He said that the officers and staff of engineering division will be offered incentive packages.

President and CEO PIA, Musharraf Rasool Cyan said that on the instructions of Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation, Mehtab Ahmed Khan, PIA Engineering was assigned the task of having ‘A’ check capability at Islamabad and Lahore stations after Karachi.