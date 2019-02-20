PIA earns revenue worth Rs12m under austerity campaign

Karachi

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has earned millions of rupees revenue under the austerity campaign.

The national flag carrier has achieved the revenue of Rs12 million on excess baggages earning in January, the Lahore station manager said.

He said the PIA saved more than Rs2.5 million at Lahore station every month by relocating its offices. The PIA was paying the rent for more than 23 offices at the Lahore airport to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

However, the national airline has vacated 22,000 square foot place of the CAA now. The PIA has shifted different offices into its complex, which would save it money every month.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik gave appreciation certificate to the station manager Lahore and the airline staff.

The PIA extended offer to bring back Pakistani prisoners who will be freed from Saudi Arabian jails after a royal decree.

Welcoming the warm gesture of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, PIA CECO and President Air Marshal Arshad Malik congratulated the nation on release of more than 2,000 Pakistani prisoners from Saudi Arabian jails.

“PIA is ready to present its services to bring back Pakistani expatriates from Saudi Arabia,” he said.

He said the national flag carrier was awaiting the government’s course of action and order in this regard.—INP

