PIA earns ISO 9001:2015 for QMS

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has earned another ‘First’ in the region to make a transition to the new standard ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management System (QMS).

Flight Services Department underwent ISO Re-certification External Audit on New QMS Standard ISO 9001:2015 by Bureau Veritas Certification Company. This external audit covered selected base stations and Airline’s Head office and successfully concluded without any nonconformity.

President and CEO PIA, Musharraf Rasool Cyan has congratulated Chief Operating Officer, Zia Qader Qureshi and Flight Services Division on this feat.