PIA defies PM’s orders, offers President & family business class service

ISLAMABAD : The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) took the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan very lightly as it provided complete protocol to President Mamnoon Hussain and his relatives by accommodating them in business class, despite they had economy class tickets, reported a private Tv channel quoting sources.

It turned out to be PIA’s own officer who was involved in facilitating all protocols and allowing business class services to the relatives of the President in spite of them having economy class tickets of a round-trip to London .

Few days back, President Mamnoon along with his five associates traveled to London from Islamabad in PK-785 and after a five-day long stay, they came back via PK-786.

On the directives of manager secretariat of PIA Chief Executive, the president were given complete protocol at the airport. Moreover, the alleged PIA officer contacted the PIA’s London administration to upgrade the economy class seats of President Mamnoon and his family.

It is pertinent to mention that Prime Minister Khan has announced to eliminate VIP culture from the country and vowed to not take any protocols himself while warning all the top government officials to refrain using protocols.

