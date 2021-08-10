PIA decides to fine unvaccinated workers

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to fine unvaccinated staff members and officers.

The notification issued by the airlines stated, “In case anyone fails to get vaccinated by 13.08.2021, a fine shall be imposed everyday till the individual gets vaccinated.”

The staff member will be fined Rs300 per day while the officer will have to pay Rs500 per day.

All divisional head are advised to ensure compliance of these instructions for their respective employees and submit compliance data, the notification read.

It further mentioned that in case any employee found being fined for more than 10 days, strict disciplinary action shall be taken against him or her.