PIA completes feasibility study for launch of flight to Guangzhou

Beijing

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)’s Country Manager to China, Hong Kong, and Macau, Nasir Jamal Malik Sunday said the feasibility report for the launch of a new flight of the national flag carrier to the Chinese city of Guangzhou has been completed and submitted for the approval.

“According to the feasibility report, the proposed direct flight is economically viable and it is expected to cater needs of the business community of both Pakistan and China,” he said in an interview with APP.

He pointed out that Guangzhou is one of the most important cities of China which has a huge trade, investment and joint venture opportunities for the Pakistani businessmen and added that the direct air links between more cities of Pakistan and China will also help promote trade and people to people contact.

The country manager informed the business community has also been demanding to the airline’s top administration to draw a plan for launching a direct flight to Guangzhou.

Although, a private airline is operating twice a week for Guangzhou but it is not enough to cater to the needs of businessmen. The direct air links between Pakistan and Guangzhou by the national flag carrier will provide immense benefits to people of both Pakistan and China.

About the operation of PIA’s Islamabad-Beijing-Tokyo flight, he said currently two flights are operating in a week and added, each flight is transporting around 12-13 tons of cargo alongside the passengers.

Nasir Jamal disclosed the national flag carrier is providing 17 percent discount on airfare to Pakistani students studying in China, adding, even students up to 40 years of age are availing this facility.

The PIA is the only airline which is providing 40-kg baggage facility to its customers, he added.

To a question about the delays in departure of Beijing-Islamabad flight, he said the management is helpless in this regard, adding, the PIA flight originate from Tokyo and often gets delayed departure clearance due to traffic congestions. This flight also faces further delays at the Beijing airport due to heavy air traffic.—APP