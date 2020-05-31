PIA CEO visits families of crashed plane crew

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik met with the families of deceased PIA crew who lost their lives in the unfortunate air crash.

He visited the houses of the crew namely Captain Sajjad Gul, First Officer Usman Azam, Flight purser Fareed Ahmed, Flight steward Abdul Qayum Ashraf, Airhostess Amna Irfan, Anam Khan and Asma Shezadi.

He expressed his condolences with the families of the deceased. He said that the entire PIA including himself is with the families of the deceased at this time of grief and will do whatever possible for their assistance. The CEO was accompanied by Chief Human Resources Officer, Air Commodore Amir Altaf, Air Commodore Jawad Zafar and Salemullah Shahani District Manager PIA Lahore.