PIA brings 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine from China

Beijing

Pakistan International Airlines special flight PK 6852 on Sunday transported a batch of 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine from the Beijing Capital International Airport to Islamabad.

Pakistan has so far received over 13 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines including Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino procured from China and others obtained through the global COVAX vaccine-sharing programme.

The private sector has imported nearly 50,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson in a statement said that China has always attached great importance to Pakistan’s demand for vaccines to help fight the pandemic.

“Chinese vaccines manufacturers have cooperated with Pakistan in the development and production of vaccines from very beginning and will continue to export vaccines to Pakistan,” he added.—Agencies