PIA becomes first national airline to fly with fully vaccinated crew

KARACHI The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has achieved another milestone as all of its crew members have got vaccinated novel coronavirus.

A spokesperson of the national carrier said that the PIA has successfully achieved the target of completing the vaccination of pilots, flight attendants, and ground crew.

“Pakistan International Airlines has become the first Pakistani airline to have a completely safe crew,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik announced in a statement.

He said that the PIA is determined to ensure the safety of not only passengers but also its staff.

Meanwhile, more than 12 million people have been administered jabs across the country as Pakistan has expedited the inoculation drive to save people from the deadly virus.

At least 46 people died due tothe novel coronavirus infection while 1,119 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

The nationwide death toll surged to 21,874. The country’s total cases have reached 945,184 when 37,196 tests were carried out during the last day.

