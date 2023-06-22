LAHORE – Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has announced huge discount for all domestic flights on account of Eid ul Azha.

The country’s national carrier offered discount as thousands of passengers travel within country to spend time with their families on Eid.

This time, PIA announced 10 percent discount on fares throughout the holiday. The discount will be valid from June 30 to July 1.

The cheap tickets are available on first come first serve basis as occasions like Eid witness huge rush of passengers and many of the flight tickets become expensive due to limited availability.

The crescent moon for last Islamic month Zil Hajj was sighted in Pakistan earlier this month and Eidul Azha will be observed on June 29 (Thursday).