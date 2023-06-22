LAHORE – Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has announced huge discount for all domestic flights on account of Eid ul Azha.
The country’s national carrier offered discount as thousands of passengers travel within country to spend time with their families on Eid.
This time, PIA announced 10 percent discount on fares throughout the holiday. The discount will be valid from June 30 to July 1.
The cheap tickets are available on first come first serve basis as occasions like Eid witness huge rush of passengers and many of the flight tickets become expensive due to limited availability.
The crescent moon for last Islamic month Zil Hajj was sighted in Pakistan earlier this month and Eidul Azha will be observed on June 29 (Thursday).
What is Eid ul Azha
In Pakistan and other parts of the world, the religious festival is marked with great enthusiasm as people begin the day by performing the Eid prayer. One of the main traditions of the festival is the sacrifice of animal, usually a goat, sheep, cow, or came known as Qurbani which is carried out in memory of Hazrat Ibrahim’s (A.S) willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah SWT.
The meat from the sacrificed animal is then divided into three parts, one-third is kept by the family who performed the sacrifice, one-third is given to relatives and friends, and the remaining one-third is distributed among the poor and needy.