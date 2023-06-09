PIA announces free baggage with low fares on Pak-China flights

LAHORE – PIA on Friday announced the introduction of free baggage with low airfare for passengers travelling to China from Islamabad.

The airlines announced a 50 Kg free baggage allowance for those passengers who wish to travel between Islamabad-Beijing from August 6, 2023.

The national flag carrier has offered 50 Kg of free baggage for Economy Class passengers and 60 Kg of free baggage for Executive Class passengers.

The spokesman for the airline was of the view that the announcement would be a great facility for people travelling to China for study, business, work or family reunification purposes.

It is worth mentioning here that PIA is operating a weekly flight between Islamabad – Beijing – Islamabad.

Arshad Bhati, a student in China’s Zhejiang province, who is currently on summer vacation in Pakistan expressed satisfaction with PIA’s decision. He said and added a large number of students studying in China can take benefit from this useful offer.

“Apart from students and the general public, Chinese citizens working under CPEC program projects would be beneficiaries of this facility,” Bhatti maintained.

A travel agent Javed said that since Pakistan and China are celebrating the current year as a “Year of Tourism”, so a number of Chinese citizens would travel to Pakistan to see its scenic beauty and cultural values.

Other historic places are also targets of the Chinese people so PIA would play a historic role in people-to-people contact and exchange of different segments of the society.