PIA announces extra daily flight to Gwadar

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced special extra daily flight from Karachi to Gwadar for one week starting from January 26, in addition to its daily flights to the Gwadar.

The decision was taken by President and Chief Executive Officer of PIA, Musharraf Rasool Cyan in order to help promote Gwadar Expo 2018 due to being held on January 29-30, this year.

A PIA statement says that a meeting was held at PIA Head office also attended by the officials included Federal Minister of State for Maritime Affairs, Chaudhry Jaffer Iqbal, DG Ports & Shipping Asad Rafi Chandna, DDG CAA, AVM Usaid-ur-Rehman. While Chief Operating Officer, Zia Qadir Qureshi, Chief Commercial Officer Bilal Munir Shaikh, GM Scheduling Qamar Shamim, GM Central Control Zulfiqar Khan and senior officials of PIA were present at the meeting.

The Chief Operating Officer of PIA, Zia Qadir Qureshi assured the Minister regarding the airlines (PIA) full support for the success of Gwadar Expo 2018.