PIA announces 15% reduction in fares on international routes

Islamabad: In the wake of the fall in the prices of jet fuel in the international market, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a massive reduction in fares on international routes.

In a video message on Wednesday, Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the decision was taken to pass on the benefit of decreased jet fuel prices to air travellers.

پی آئ اے نے اندرون ملک کے بعد اب اوورسیز پروازوں پر بھی کرایوں میں کمی کا فیصلہ کر لیا: یو اےا ی/ گلف 15 %

سعودی عرب 10%

کینیڈا 8%

اطلاق فی الفور ھو گا انشا اللّٰہ pic.twitter.com/fPJsQ7gizi — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) July 20, 2022

The decision to reduce fares on international destinations follows PIA’s earlier announcement of a reduction in fares on domestic flights.

Read: PIA, railways fares cut by 10pc

“It has been decided that there would be a significant decrease of 15 per cent in the PIA’s fare for the flights operating on the routes of Gulf and the United Arab Emirates, a 10 per cent reduction in tickets for Saudi Arabia and 8 per cent for Canada-bound flights,” he said.