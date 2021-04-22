PIA all set to achieve a unique feat in region

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is all set to become the first airline in the region to fly with all vaccinated cabin and cockpit crew amid third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The national carrier in a tweet said, “PIA is all set to become the first airline in the region to fly with all vaccinated cabin & cockpit crew, followed by front line workers for the health and safety of our crew & customers”.

“PIA strictly adheres to all the prevalent #COVID19 precautionary measures #Inthistogether,” it added.

PIA is all set to become the first airline in the region to fly with all vaccinated cabin & cockpit crew, followed by front line workers for the health and safety of our crew & customers. #PIA strictly adheres to all the prevalent #COVID19 precautionary measures #Inthistogether pic.twitter.com/SrZh31TOex — PIA (@Official_PIA) April 22, 2021

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that the vaccination of all crew will ensure complete protection of customers.

He said that the process of administrating doses to the PIA crew has been expedited, adding that front line workers will be vaccinated in the second phase.

The national carrier’s spokesperson said that aircrafts are disinfected regularly in line with the regulations given by the authorities.

COVID Situation in Pakistan

Pakistan announced 5,857 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 778,238 across the nation, with a positivity rate of 10.16 percent.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) released official statistics on Thursday showing that 57,591 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 5,857 tests returning positive.

In the last 24 hours, another 98 people have died from covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the world to 16,698.

Sindh has 275,081 cases, Punjab has 279,437, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 109,704, Islamabad has 71,533, Balochistan has 21,242, Azad Jammu and Kashmir has 16,026, and Gilgit Baltistan has 5,215 cases.

In Pakistan, 676,605 people have recovered from coronavirus.