PIA achieves self-sufficiency in engineering overhaul

Our Correspondent

Karachi

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has successfully achieved the capability to overhaul Boeing 777 APUs (Auxiliary Power Unit).

The airline PIA’s performance is gradually improving and it’s revival and turn around is now becoming a reality, said Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan, Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation while addressing the inaugural ceremony in PIA Engineering. Sardar Mehtab said this achievement will save PIA millions of dollars which used to be spent earlier while getting it overhauled from abroad.

He said the performance is improving gradually and I am satisfied especially with the developments taking place in the Engineering Department.

Sardar Mehtab said that during last six months PIA has been doing exceptionally well and the credit certainly goes to it’s President and CEO Musharraf Rasool Cyan and his team.

Sardar Mehtab congratulated Engineering Department for achieving this fiat after landing gear overhaul.

He said besides PIA’s own needs the facility will also be available for other airlines thus an opportunity to earn more revenues. Earlier he inaugurated the APU Overhaul facility and distributed certificates among engineers and technicians who were attached with project.

President and Chief Executive Officer of PIA, Musharraf Rasool praised the efforts of Engineering Department said he is confident about the recovery despite current constraints being faced by the national flag carrier.