PIA 659 employees found holding fake degrees, 391 dismissed, NA informed

ISLAMABAD : As many as 659 employees of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have found holding fake degrees, the National Assembly was informed by Minister Aviation Division on Thursday.

The written reply submitted by Aviation Division Minister in the NA revealed that the national flag carrier had 659 employees that held fake degree, out of which 391 have been dismissed from their duties.

The reply stated that around 251 employees are waiting for their cases to be heard whereas official investigations are underway in cases of 17 of such employee.

The minister also informed the Parliament about the losses PIA has incurred over the years, with a loss of Rs43.65 billion in 2017 alone.

PIA has flown into oblivion, but its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) wants to steer it back, it was said.

Earlier this year, the CEO PIA Musharraf Rasool Cyan in an interview had said the airline’s turnaround will occur in the next 24-30 months.

In a maiden and exclusive interview with The Express Tribune earlier this year, PIA CEO Musharraf Rasool Cyan said the airline’s turnaround will occur in the next 24-30 months.

He was of the view that it is an exciting organization, admitting there was work to do. He said, “There is lot to be done here. It requires proper economic planning, reforms, and a lot of management.”

The airline seems to have hit issues because of a backlog of issues, said Cyan, adding that the failure to take decisions has made the situation worse.

Orignally published by INP