Physical remand of two accused granted in human trafficking case

A lower court of Islamabad Wednesday granted four-day physical remand of two accused allegedly involved in human trafficking and minting money from citizens.

The accused Muhammad Arif and Ghulam Haider were produced in the court of Senior Civil Judge-West Muhammad Shabbir by Federal Investigation Agency.

During proceeding, the FIA officials informed the court that accused Muhammad Arif along his fellows had received Rs. 1.2 million from 11 citizens for getting them visas of Libya. The FIA had recovered passports and other documents from the custody of accused.

Similarly, FIA submitted that accused Ghulam Haider was running a travel agency. The FIA raided the agency and recovered 14 passports and forged documents to support visa applications.

They prayed the court to grant eight-days physical remand of above accused to ensure recovery of amount, arrest of other accused and further investigation regarding human trafficking.

The court, however, granted four days physical remand and directed FIA to produced them again on July 15.—APP

