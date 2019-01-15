PHP urges bikers to use helmets

Rawalpindi

Deputy Superintendent Punjab Highway Police (PHP) Sardar Mumtaz Babar urged bikers to use helmet to avoid fatal accidents.

Police would impose fine and may also impound the motorbike of riders caught without helmets, DSP said while distributing helmet among the citizens here on Monday.

The DSP said wearing a helmet could save a driver’s life in case of an accident. “Sometimes it’s the only shield between life and death,” adding that police would continue operation against the road rules’ violators.

PHP has also been creating awareness about road safety among the road users by arranging seminars, distributing pamphlets to disseminate information, he said.

He said that strict action was being taken against the violators on the following directives of Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench.

He advised parents to keep eye on their children and that they should not hand over the keys of the vehicles to the children until they get license of driving.

On the other hand, City Traffic Police (CTP) has issued fine tickets to more than 17,000 motorcyclists on Peshawar and Mall Road for not using helmets since the drive launched. Meanwhile a motorbike was given to a citizen after computerized balloting.—APP

