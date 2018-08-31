PHP seizes 1,299 motorbikes during general hold-up

City Reporter

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) on Friday seized 1,299 motorcycles without documents or number-plates during a general hold-up. The PHP officials registered six cases against drivers and drug-peddlers. The officials seized 154 motorbikes in Lahore and 1145 in other districts over violation of the laws. The Anti Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) City claimed to have arrested three accused and recovered eight cars, a rickshaw besides illegal weapons.

A team conducted a raid and arrested Aqab, ringleader, and two accomplices- Ijaz and Arshid. During interrogation, the gangsters confessed dozens of vehicle lifting incidents in the city. SSP Investigation Awais Ahmad announced commendatroy certificates for the team.

