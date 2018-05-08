PHP recovers seven children

Staff Reporter

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) have arrested 159 criminals, including 47 proclaimed offenders, during an operation on the highway last week.

According to a PHP spokesman, the officials recovered 603 litres liquor, 12.216 kg hashish, four kalashnikovs, four rifles, 48 pistols, two guns and 680 bullets from their possession. The officials handed over the accused and stolen/looted items to local police for further legal action.

PHP officials recovered seven children——Tayyab, Najam Shah, Muhammad Shoaib, Ali Hanzla, Samiullah, Yasir Khan and Muhammad Hamad and reunited them with their parents.

The officials extended help to 3,299 commuters, the spokesman added. The Investigation Wing of police busted 249 gangs and arrested their 623 members involved in terrorism, dacoity, murder and other heinous crimes during crackdown in the last four months.

The police recovered stolen property worth Rs176 million besides illegal weapons from their possession. The police solved 2,093 cases and challaned 100 accused in murder cases.

The police also arrested 2,249 proclaimed offenders, of them 571 were involved in heinous cases and 958 court absconder. The total number of challans presented in the court was 13149.