Staff Reporter

Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 94 culprits including 38 proclaimed offenders during highway operations last week.

According to PHP spokesman, the officials also recovered 466 litres alcohol 3867 grams charas, one kalashnkov, two guns, 26 pistols etc from their possession. The accused were handed over to local police for further legal action.

The officials rendered help to 2450 commuters on the highways last week.

