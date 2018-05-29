PHP recover 10 children

Staff Reporter

Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 107 criminals including 42 proclaimed offenders last week during an operation on the highway.

According to PHP spokesman, the officials also recovered 158 liter liquor, 8712 grams charas, 4 kalashnikovs, 3 rifles, 22 pistols, six guns, 16 cartages, 25 magazines and 403 bullets from their possession.

The officials handed over the accused and stolen items to local police for further legal action.

PHP officials officials recovered ten hree missing children namely Muhammad Ahmad, Nadeem, Ali Raza, Imran, Nadeem, Muhammad Bilal, Jalal Ahmad, Sheraz Ahmed, Rimsha and Afnan and reunited them to their parents.The officials also rendered help to rendered help to 2354 commuters, the spokesman added.