PHP providing rules of modern policing

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Additional Inspector General of Police, Punjab Highway Patrol, Amjad Javed Saleemi has said that PHP is providing rules of modern policing and contemporary system of traffic management highway patrolling to under training personnel so that best professional of police force may perform their duties and serve public during duties by elimination of crimes from the society. He added that training programs and refresher courses shall be continued for keeping police force efficient and active.

He said that the supervision of these programs shall be ensured at any cost. He expressed these views while addressing to a monthly progress report of high level meeting at central police office. DIG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, SP Headquarter Shazia Sarwar, SSP DG Khan Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta, SP Gujranwala Shujat Ali Rana, SP Faisalabad Umme Salma, SP Bahawalpur Huma Naseeb, SP Multan Sajjad Hussain and all district DSPs participated in this meeting. In this session all regional SPs while briefing to Additional IG PHP Amjad Javed Saleemi has told that Punjab Highway Patrol has detained 378 proclaimed offenders and 30 offenders of court who were involved in heinous crimes while 103500 motor cycles having no registration, number plates and documents have been detained that is more than the previous year that was 47347 in previous year of March.

In this connection patrolling police have registered 245 cases against anti social elements after seizing 12 kalashankof, 15 rifles, 136 pistols, 39 guns, 10 revolvers, 2 pump action guns, 4 repeater guns, 6 carbines, 2615 bullets and 116 cartridges, while 5278 litter alcohols, 1.110 Kg heroine and 33Kg hashish have been recovered. SPs have told that 304 personnel have completed their training in first batch of field craft course for the fitness and progress of personnel while 348 personnel are under training in 2nd batch.

Additional IG Amjad Jawed Saleemi has expressed satisfaction over the best progress of SP Gujranwala Shujat Ali Rana and SSP DG Khan Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta while district incharge Layyah Inspector Sajid Hussain, District incharge Mandi Baha ud Din Inspector Ijaz Hussain, District Incharge Gujranwala Inspector Mazhar Fareed and PRO Muhammad Gaddafi have been awarded cash prizes and appreciation certificates.