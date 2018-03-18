PHP establishes 49 posts in Punjab

Staff Reporter

Attock

Additional inspector General of Police, Punjab highway patrolling Police (PHP), Amjad Javaid Saleemi has said that in order to restrict the mobility of terrorist, 49 posts are being established in eight districts of Punjab. He was addressing at the inauguration ceremony of riverine post at river Indus near Mukhad Sharif in tehsil Jand on Saturday.

He said that Punjab had raised a special police force to curb crime, strengthen rescue and relief operations during floods and helped conserve the endangered Indus dolphin. He said that this force was deployed in districts through which the Indus flows, including Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaf fargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Mianwali and Attock.

Saleemi further added that 26 new checkpoints were being made operational in different districts of the province in current month by which 900km roads would be secured for safe journey of public and it would reduce highway robberies by eliminating criminals.