PHP arrests 144 POs, 15 CAs during 15 days

On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani and Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Shahid Hanif, the PHP is taking swift actions to protect the lives and property of the people on the highways and against criminal elements.

In this regard, PHP Headquarters has released a 15-day performance report. According to the details, Punjab Highway Patrol has maintained its tradition and during the last fortnight, its commitment to “safe highways, safe people” has been fulfilled. PHP personnel helped people in every way on the highways.

Various branches of Punjab Highway Patrol undertook projects under different heads to enhance the capacity of the department, the details of which is given below.

PHP registered 474 cases on violation of traffic laws, took action against 228 people for using illegal number plates, prosecuted 17 people for violating the Sound Act and registered cases against 223 people for installing illegal gas cylinders.

It Seized 72 cartridges, 20 magazines, 07 Kalashnikovs, 11 rifles, 34 guns, 129 pistols and 801 bullets by registering cases against 175 persons for illegal possession and display of weapons and confiscated 5025 liters of liquor and 37 kg 251 grams of hashish while registering 227 cases of drug and alcohol offenses.

Meanwhile, Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 144 proclaimed offenders and 15 court absconders while providing assistance to 5811 commuters during the journey. PHP also recovered 400 kites.

14 missing children were reunited with their parents.

In addition, 248 temporary encroachments were removed.

Additional IG PHP Shahid Hanif has said that even during the deadly epidemic like Corona, PHP personnel are continuing to perform their duties without caring for their lives and protect the lives and property of the people. Selfless service is the goal of PHP.