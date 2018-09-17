PHP arrest 83 culprits, recover 16 children

LAHORE : Punjab Highway Patrol have arrested 83 culprits including 19 proclaimed offenders in an operation on the highway during the last week.

According to PHP spokesman, the officials also recovered 419 liters liquor, 7,856 grams charas, 32 pistols, eight riffles,70 cartridges, 14 magazines and 701 bullets from their possession.

The officials handed over the accused and stolen items to local police for further process.

PHP team recovered 16 children namely Muhammad Fahad, Muhammad Anwar, Ayyub Maseeh, Muhammad Abdullah, Lalo, Adeel, Sumeer, Abid Raza, Muhammad Farhan, Muhammad Shahzad, Muhammad Aslam, Ali Hamza, Shahzad Ahmad, Ahsan Mehmood, Abdullah, Rizwan and Faeem and reunited with their parents.

The officials also rendered help to 3029 commuters on the highways.

